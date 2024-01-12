Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Rises By 777.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

