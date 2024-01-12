Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Increases By 670.4%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 670.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kubota Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kubota has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

