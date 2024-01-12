iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 772.0% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 772.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
EEMA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.