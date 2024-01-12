Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in December

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

