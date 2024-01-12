Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in December

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
