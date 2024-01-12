Grove Bank & Trust Invests $180,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NOBL opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

