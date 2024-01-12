Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

