Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,294 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 316,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,808,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

