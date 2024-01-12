iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter worth $8,711,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KSA stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

