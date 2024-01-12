Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 775.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 532,167 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.