Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $165.85 million and $26.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.07 or 0.05796291 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,052,860 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.