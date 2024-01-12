ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $366.26

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $366.26 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,966.37 or 1.00123215 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00238843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01179479 USD and is up 11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $403.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

