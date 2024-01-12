LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

