Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

