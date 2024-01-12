Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,640 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Lockheed Martin worth $259,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.33 and a 200 day moving average of $444.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

