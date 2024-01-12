Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $235,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.