Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,569 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $196,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average is $204.92. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

