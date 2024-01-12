Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 89,758 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 89,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $249,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

TJX opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

