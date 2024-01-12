Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $247.03 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,586,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $247,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

