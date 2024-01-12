Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $247,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $430.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $431.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

