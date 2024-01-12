Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,897 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $242,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

