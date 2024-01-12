Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 72,391 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.49% of Teradyne worth $230,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

