Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 34,149 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of American Tower worth $223,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

