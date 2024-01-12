Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $201,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $944.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $963.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.22.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

