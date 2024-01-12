Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $185,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 592,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $409.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.74 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.91.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

