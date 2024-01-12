Optimism (OP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $573.42 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Optimism has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00009078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $573.42 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

