TwentyFour Select Monthly Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.25. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12-month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05).

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($20,140.22). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

