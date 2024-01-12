RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of RPM opened at $106.35 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

