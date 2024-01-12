TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

