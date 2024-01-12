Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Announces Earnings Results

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61, reports. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$61.38 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.61.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

