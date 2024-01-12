VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 16th

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

