VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $58.53 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.