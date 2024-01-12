VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

UIVM opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $46.36.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.