M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Up 2.7 %
WINK stock opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,269.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.42).
About M Winkworth
