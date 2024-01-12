VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

