CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 164 ($2.09) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.77. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a twelve month low of GBX 160.75 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.45 ($2.76). The company has a market cap of £109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Paul Cahill acquired 14,749 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,960.87). Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

