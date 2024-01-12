Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 50.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $484,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

