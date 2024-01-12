Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

