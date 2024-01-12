Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $388.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.39 and a 200 day moving average of $398.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

