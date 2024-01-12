Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

