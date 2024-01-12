Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,139 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.