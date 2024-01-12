Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

