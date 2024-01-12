Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

