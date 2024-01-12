Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

