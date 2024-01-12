Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.