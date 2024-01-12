Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

