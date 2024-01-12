Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.