Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.49.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.