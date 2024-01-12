Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Increases By 1,225.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.