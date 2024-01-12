First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,227 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

